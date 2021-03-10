DPS Trooper Back in Dallas after Being Shot in Starr Co.

A Border Patrol agent was also shot but not seriously injured.

New details out of starr county... a d-p-s trooper shot along the border is back in dallas this afternoon.

The trooper was released from mcallen medical center and is now recovering at a hospital in dallas.

The 8-year veteran from north texas was hit by a bullet on friday while conducting an operation in the town of fronton.

A d-p-s spokesperson says a gun battle was happening in mexico when he was shot.

At this time....authorities are investigating if the bullet came from that side of the border.

A border patrol agent was also hit.

But--he was wearing a bullet proof vest and wasn't seriously hurt.