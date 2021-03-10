SCAM ALERT: The check is in your mail

KSPR's Justin Corr hears the real truth behind this scam from the Better Business Bureau.

A common scam in the ozarks -- fake checks and money orders.

We have jon anfinson here with the better business bureau to give us an example of what to do when you get a fake check and why you might get one in the mail in the first place.

1.

Who should you call if you get a suspicious check in the mail?

2.

What resources can you use to make sure you have a real check?

3.

And what are some signs you got fake mail?

A band rocking