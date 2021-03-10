Fact or Fib Tuesday 11/29/16

Fib tuesday.

Let's get started.

So, fact or fib -- reducing your risk factors during your midlife can help reduce your chances of heart failure later in life.

Monica preventing risk factors in midlife can significantly reduce the chances of heart failure later.

Researchers looked at data from people between 45 and 55 years old and found those without high blood pressure..

Obesity..

And diabetes had a much lower risk for heart failure.

Maintaining a healthy weight and diet can reduce those risk factors.

Kelly alright -- moving on -- fact or fib -- a study found a link between getting the flu while you're pregnant and an increased risk of autism in children.

Kelly a new study finds no link between having the flu during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children.

Kaiser permanente researchers looked at more than 196-thousand children from 2000 through 20-10 for the study.

Monica and last one for this tuesday -- fact or fib -- a wellness coach does not boost the effectiveness of your fitness tracker.

Monica an indiana university study suggests a wellness coach can boost the effectiveness of your activity tracker.

Most people in the study said the combination of an activity tracker and coach helped them maintain their health goalseven after the coaching stopped.

Monica still to