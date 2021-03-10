GVOC presents 'Lullabies'

The Genesee Valley Orchestra & Chorus will present "Lullabies for Mother and Child" on Friday, December 2 at the Church of the Assumption in Fairport.

Once again the music director, christopher petit, is back with us.

It's good to see you, as always.christopher: likewise.

Thank you.mark: this season opener is entitled "lullabies for the mother and child."

Tell us about it.

Christopher: yes, december is a time where we do holiday- themed concerts.

I wanted to connect more deeply this year with a shared human experience.

Yes, it's a whole program of lullabies.

It won't put you to sleep, i promise.

There's variety.

We have a little instrumental-inspired lullaby.

We have renaissance lullabies.

We have traditional holiday lullabies, along with a hawaiian lullaby.

The most important theme of this is a musical version of great renaissance portraits of mary and child, where she is joyful and happy and calm with her baby.

But every mother in that moment singing a lullaby, knows about the hardships that the child will face.

We're sharing both joy and worry.

It's sort of a universal condition for all mother and child lullabies.mark: how do you hope audiences will experience that material?christopher: thank you for asking.

That's a good question.

Some of it is fun, and i think they'll get that, and some of it is very serious.

One piece -- a contemporary lullaby -- was written in honor of families who were victims of the connecticut school shootings.

One verse talks about a child who never hears his mother's lullaby.

I hope the audience will appreciate the joy we bring to music and how important it is to share messages of this human condition.mark: music can be so powerful.

This begins your forty first season, so it's big?christopher: yes!

Yes, we made it through the big fortieth.mark: you did!

Christopher: this year we have not only this lullaby concert with some beautiful music, but in march we look forward to working with michael laser on "music from the movies."

That will be at the lyric opera theatre, which is awesome.

Finally, we finish our season off with a tango program.

Mark: all right, so we have that to look forward to but first it is "lullabies for mother and child."

Chris, as always, good to see you.

Thank you.christopher: thank you so muchmark: for ticket information, call 223-9006, or go online at gvoc.org.

