Group pushes for higher minimum wage

We have an update on a story from earlier this month -- police arrested a teen involved in a false bomb report at republic high school.

Police arrested 17-year-old honz ladd on one count of making a false bomb report.... a class d felony.

Authorities booked him into the greene county jail.

He is not a student from that school.

On november 11th, police received information from syracuse, new york of a threat of an explosive device.

The school evacuated due to the threat.

Later that evening a served search warrant turned up several pieces of electronic equipment at a residence.

Those pieces are being used as evidence in the case.

Minimum wage will be going up in missouri in about a month.

But one springfield group says it's not enough.

Kspr's sheena elzie is live near battlefield mall in springfield with the details.

Sheena?

Workers at retailers like the ones you're seeing behind me might already be making the minimum, that's 7-65 an hour.

That'll go up 5- cents in missouri next year.

But one group says it needs to go up to 10- dollars an hour or more to fix the area's poverty problem.

Problem.

The group , faith voices of southwest missouri, blame part of the city's poverty problem on low wages.

They say people are working, but not making enough to get out of poverty.

That's why they've been pushing city council to tell lawmakers to make a change.

11:12 "if you work full time you should be able to support your family, you should, people shouldn't have to work 60-80 hours a week to support their families cause how can they support their families when they can never spend time with them, it's about more than putting food on the table."

So today at four, i'll tell you what business owners thing about the increase and how they say it could impact the prices you pay.

Back to you.

Missouri's minimum wage is currently slightly higher than the federal/nationw ide minimum wage rate.

