Green Screen Photography

We love tech time tuesday.

Christopher is here.

There are so many fun things you can do with photography including the greenscreen and you are like this is just like-- a.

>> this is my jobment that is actually would got me into technology was photography.

>> right.

>> and i absolutely love it i think it's a lot of fun.

But today i wanted to show how you can actually do a greenscreen at your own christmas party, at your own family gathering, and the fun thing about that is you can actually change it it to whatever background you want.

>> i love this.

>> is this how did you do this?

>> so this is actually.

>> look.

>> there, changing my background.

>> this is actually just a green roll of paper and it's not expifns.

It's only about $30.

So with a green roll of paper, and the software, that is the most expensive part, and it ranges anywhere from $70 to $250 depending on what are you doing.

>> which one are you using.

>> i'm using greenscreen wizard and prot version.

The reason why i use the proversion is because i actually do greenscreen at parties.

I will go and it allows me to do that.

>> can i ask a question.

>> absolutely.

>> why does it it have to be green.

>> because that's the easiest color for the computer to extract out.

>> okay.

>> so i am wearing green but you can still see.

>> let's take a picture.

I will take a picture of you guys.

Right in the middle.

>> there you go, take a picture.

And now that the picture is taken, i can actually go to the software.

And qui-- load the fore tbrownd which is right there.

>> oh pie gosh, can you make it so that reagan.

>> reagan because your green is not the same green, are you actually there.

>> i'm fine.

>> look how cute, now we're little snowmen.

>> absolutely am can i go here.

>> do your christmas cards like this.

>> i can change the background to.

>> you can make me not look as tired.

Just wondering.

>> that you have to work on that one on your own.

>> but there are some balloons for you because it was your birthday yesterday.

>> thank you.

>> you can do birthday parties, all of that on my website i have a link to greenscreen wizard.

Also they have an app, and there are several companies out there.

The reason i'm showing this one is because it is the one i use and i absolutely love it but greenscreen wizard has an app that is 4.99.

You can do greenscreen on your phone.

>> no way.

>> you need the green, you need the software, you need the app and a camera.

>> most cameras actually come with software that you can shoot to computers with.

Most people don't know, that you can shoot to your computer from that camera.

That is why i am connected with theu sb device.

>> let me ask you, where do you get something like this?

>> this is a couple of local stores that will do t pixels photo frame in sandy and acme camera company both have this.

This is called stinger.

But if you just tell them are you going to do a greenscreen they will know exactly what you want.

>> what did you put these on or can you tape it it up.

>> you can tape it up, do whatever you want.

This is a photography background stand.

You can tape it up, do whatever you want.

The key is make sure the light is even all the way across.

>> so when mi doing a party i will have flashes.

And the lighting here is pretty good but you can see the outline of my photo, because there is darker areas of the green, so it doesn't disappear because it is a different shade of green just like your shirt.

>> right.

>> i like that.

>> so you would probably tell people, don't wear green.

>> tell people don't wear green, i did a party for halloween and there were a couple people dressed up as peter pan, they were floating heads, that is all they were.

Heads and hands this is kind of fun.

>> you can take a family photo and make it like everyone went to bermuda.

>> exactly, wherever you want to be.

>> i love it.

And camera wise, if i am going to buy a cam-- camera.

>> just make sure it has the ability to shoot to a computer and that is all you need.

>> that is really all.

>> what is this one?

>> a canon 5p.

>> how much does that run.

>> it is pricey, about $2500.

>> you are kidding.

>> but the other cool thing is there is a lot of, because digital advances so quick, go on the used market and buyed used digital camera.

>> oh yeah, i buy a lot of used digital cameras.

Just look it over, make sure it looks good, take a few pictures.

But the technology doesn't change dramically to where you would notice.

>> what would you need to be looking for, it.

>> one thing is if you take a picture and there is spots on it it, it is going need to be cleaned.

So that is something to keep in mind.

The other thing are you looking for is not cracked on the screen like my camera has.

Have i a big crack on there from hiking.

You can also send back any camera to the manufacturer and they will go over it and they will repair it, fix it up.

>> if we want to you take our pictures because you are a professional photographer wa, do do you.

>> just contact me.

Tech life coach.com is a good way to do it.

My business website is photographic advantage.com.

>> you are the best.

There is all this information on the screen for you.

Thank you.