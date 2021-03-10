Enjoy the Flavors

>> okay, this is an expensive time of year, not just because we're gift giving but we are hosting dinner parties.

We are giving gifts, food, we're eating out.

There is so much that goes into eating this time of year that adds up, right?

>> there is a lot of expense, not just with the season and gifts but the whole eating that surrounds it and the events and eating out, parties, it can be pricey.

>> it can put a strain on your budget.

>> we have tips.

You have some tips on how we can save pun during this time of year but still enjoy the fun of christmas, right?

>> absolutely.

So first of all when you think all right, this year i want to have these dinner parties or entertain, consider going potluck.

I mean even a small dinner party, that can set you back 50, $100 for a small dinner party.

>> absolutely.

>> and so share the love.

Let it be potluck.

Save of a few your your favorite dishes, this is really pornlt, this is what i want to cook for my friends or whatever.

But farm the rest out.

Let it be potluck.

I feel like people like that they like to bring their own thing and show off their.

>> they do.

Give them a chance to shine.

And also guarantees that everyone will have something that they like.

>> that's a great, really true.

Go potluck, save some money on entertaining.

>> love it.

Next is eating out.

There is a lot of that this time of year.

Honestly, it's really hard to switch the mindset to saying every time are you out shopping, or seeing lights or heaed out for a necessary fif-- festive this or that does not necessarily mean it involves eating out at a restaurant.

>> yeah.

>> dinner and lights, dinner and, you know, events.

>> dinner and shopping, dinner and we're out to do this, not necessarily.

You need to sort of rethink your mindset and say okay, look at the calender.

Find out the times that you see this is really important.

These are the times we really do want to go out.

But we don't necessarily need to go eating out all the time.

>> shift your mindset a little and schedule ahead.

>> plan ahead.

>> good.

>> and then when you do eat out it's important to say okay, how am i approaching eating out and restaurant eating.

Because let's be honest shall-- honest, there is where a lot of our food dollar goes is eating out.

If you look at that and said okay, when i'm at the restaurant, what am i drinking?

There is a huge markup on nonalcoholic beverages.

That is where they are getting a lot of their-- they're making a lot of money on beverages, pasta pizza and desserts.

So when you go into that and say okay, drink water.

And that is not just.

>> better for you.

>> not just for your budget, for your waistline and health ss also, drink water.

The other thing is, is take a look at your portion size.

Make sure that you are taking your leftovers home, splitting an entree, having it for lunch the incomes day, whatever it is, this is how i am going to enjoy it but also stretch it and be smart about that.

>> that is a great tip, and get it to go or just sharing with someone.

>> absolutely.

Let's be honest.

When you go out to eat.

How many times do they bring your food and you think oh my word, this is a platter.

This is a plaryt.

This is not a plate, this is is a platter of food.

>> it is so fun to eat out, going downtown and put on the lights and eating out is magical.

>> it is in the back of your mind.

>> st.

That is why it is important, keep it occasional, keep it special.

It should be special, not just a go-to.

>> it is funny, all that adds up.

Just drinking water and sharing, all of that adds up.

Last one is shop seasonal.

>> think about the produce that is available now.

You want to make sure that are you taking advantage of things that are seasonally appropriate.

Root vegetables or roasted root vegetables instead of fresh asparagus.

You will be bet are off with a cranberry cake instead of raspberry this time of year.

Think seasonally and eat that way to save on your food budget and shop your fridge and freezer first.

We have so many intentions to save our leftovers, that we will get back to and then we forget about it.

>> we forget.

>> shop your fridge and freezer before you shop the store.

And plan that into your menu.

>> can i add one more thing, don't go to costco.

Why is it i go to costco oh, i need all of these things.

I don't need any of that.

>> it's tricky.

>> are you so good, so helpful.

Your website is nutritious intent.com.

>> you can find, i've got a blog there, a list of all the services.

Recipes, ideas, things like that, and all the services that i provide.

>> great, i love when are you on.

I always learn something new.

>> thank you.

We'll be right back with more good