Jingle Bell Run

>> you don't hear a lot about juvenile arthritis but it is a real problem for little ones.

We're talking about a 5k run that you can help with today.

Brent is here and his grandfather lily who is four, brent, tell us about lilly's story.

>> lilly was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis when she was one year old.

She and 300 other children in our country suffer with in disease, it is systemic t is an immune type disease.& and it affects all aspects of her life.

>> how was she diagnosed.

>> it took a long time to tell you the truth.

She stopped walking.

She was in a great deal of pain.

And her mom took her to doctor after doctor after doctor, they wondered about leukemia, they wondered about a lot of diseases but eventually someone spotted that it was juvenile arthritis.

And that was the beginning of good things for lilly because there are treatments available.

She gets weekly injections that are helpful, sometimes she has to have steroids.

It has affected her teeth of all things.

At her young age she's had four root canals.

>> has she.

>> yes.

And her legs are growing a at a little different rate because the swelling in the knees affects the growth.

So she sees an orthopedic surgeon for that.

But she is really doing remarkably well.

>> lily, when you have arthritis, what does it feel like?

>> does it hurt your legs sometimes.

>> yeah.

>> to get out of bed.

>> yeah.

>> and what happens when you have to get shots?

>> that hurts.

But are you happy?

>> yeah.

>> you're a happy girl.

>> yeah.

>> when she gets treatments, what is that like for her?

>> well, the shots are getting better.

She's a brave little girl, she's fierce.

>> how often.

>> she has to have a shot once a week.

Sometimes she has to have shots right in the joint and for that she goes to primary children's hospital.

She's put under for that.

>> lily, what is your favorite thing to do?

>> color.

>> color, she color.

>> she loves to color.

>> she loves to color.

>> there is a run and walk coming up on the third.

>> there is.

>> and lily is the honoree for that event it is sponsored by the arthritis foundation.

And the foundation is the leader in attacking this disease.

It affects 50 million americans and that it.

>> a lot.

>> it is the leading kawses of disability in our country.

And it costs over 156 billion dollars in lost wages and medical expenses.

So the arthritis foundation is all about making life better, for all of us, really.

>> when you think about your children, you said this comes and goes, it will be fine for awhile and then really debilitating.

>> and sheses' in remission right now.

It is medicated.

But she is doing very well.

But it does come and go.

>> and there are some fun activities coming up.

>> it is a great way to help.

The race is this coming saturday at highland high school.

And sugarhouse park.

The kids can run in a shorter race with the elves and serious runners can participate in the 5k.

It's timed if you want.

Or you can just come and enjoy the village and the fun and cheer on your favorite team.

>> there's lots of ways to contribute.

>> you are such a good spokesperson for this.

>> what do you want for christmas?

>> i for got.

>> you foar got.

>> what is santa going to bring you?

>> i don't know.

>> i don't know.

Do you want-- what is your favorite thing?

>> coloring books, that is what she needs for christmas.

>> lily, thank you for come on tv and talking about arthritis.

I hope you get better real soon, okay.

>> okay.

>> she's so cute.

I love it.

You can find out more information on arthritis.or tbrks and we'll put the information for the jingle bell run coming up this saturday, all on our website, thank you guys for being on the show.

>> should i come run with you?

>> yeah.

>> do you want to say come run with me.

>> come run with me.