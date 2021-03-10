ACNW Ambassador Family

Ambassador family for 6:30 a.m.

The atha family (jonathan, cristin, and acnw ambassador jace) - tell us why you wanted to be an ambassador family for arkansas children's northwest?

- talk to us about the care jace received while at arkansas children's?

- what does it mean to your family to have care close to home with the opening of acnw?

- encourage other families to donate to the gkam telethon.

- remind people of the telephone number and website.

Day is giving tuesday, a national day of giving back to your favorite charities and knwa and fox 24 have partnered with arkansas children's to host the give kid's a miracle telethon supporting arkansas children's northwest and presented by post consumer brands.

You can give the 200,000 kids in our region a miracle today as we raise money for arkansas children's northwest.

Over the last year, we've brought to you the miraculous stories of the care and hope provided by arkansas children's for kids and adults throughout the region.

You can help us continue to provide those miracles right here at home.

Give today by calling in 479-763-3165 or visit www.giving.archildrens.org/ telethon a gift of any amount helps provide miracles to the children in our region.

