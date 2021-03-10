Armory Square Homicide Suspect Appearing in Court: 11-29-16

NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu is at the Onondaga County Justice Center where Sangsouriya Maniphouh will faces murder charges.

Today -- the man accused of murder in armory square on thanksgiving morning will make his first appearance in court, since being formally charged.

Jennifer: 28-year-old sangsouriya maniphouh from south collingwood avenue in syracuse is charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old jonathan diaz.

Newschannel 9s beth cefalu is live outside the courthouse with more... beth: dan and jennifer sangsouriya maniphouh remains behind bars here at the justice center this morning... facing 25 years to life -- for the murder charges.

Police tell us the 28-year-old veteran had gotten into an altercation inside the downtown establishment called the corner bar... after staff broke it up and kicked them out the altercation picked up again outside and escalated within seconds.

Police say maniphouh, who is licensed to carry concealed, drew his weapon and shot diaz at least once in the chest.

Still no word on whether the victim or suspect were drinking that evening -- and both didn't have a criminal record.

Also no word on whether the murder suspect will be eligible for bail... that will likely be decided this morning in court... dan