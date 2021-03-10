Money in Your Pocket Minute: 11-29-16

Interest rates of been coming up and most experts expect continue to be going up in that type environment can be difficult to make money and a bond mutual fund so that's why i prefer and your individual accounts by an individual bonds what i like about a bond when you buy the individual bond it pays a set interest rate so you know exactly what you're going to be getting and you also know when it will be coming due it'll come do at a given time in the future you'll know exactly where you'll be getting back so you know your just payments what you'll be getting back so that way you're going to know they'll be making money as long as you hold the bond until it comes do pretty simple you pay your interest for a given time.

You get money back however during that time.

It can actually fluctuate in value depending on what's going on with interest rate by an individual bond i normally recommend you buy it with the intent to hold it till maturity long as you do that you're gonna make money even in a rising interest-rate you're not environment and not in stocks with your money in your pocket minute, i'm