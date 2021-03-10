Getting out and giving back

Staying out of the criminal justice system seems impossible for some.

One nonprofit is trying to change that.

She is the ceo of the nonprofit that helps people stay out of prison.

We give guidance and we are an organization of people that want to get out of prison you should stay up.

We also believe that it takes a collective effort.

From officials, employees, community members, family members and like-minded.

We support education under the umbrella of entrepreneurial development and no judgment mentorship.

Our goal is to, we change how excuse me reorganize how that reentry model works.

We want to have our services in prison prior to release.

Connecting with support groups, entrepreneur development and mentors.

You have been in existence since when?

How long have you been going at this?

Since august 2, 2019 when we incorporated.

I was released from prison march 22, 2010 after serving a five-year sentence for cocaine in a crime that is not a target of the investigation.

Because i do not turn state evidence the charges were complete and levied upon me.

So i served five years in prison.

We do have assistance in our area and people get out and they do want to be performed.

How many prisons are you in right now and what is your goal?

Our goal ultimately is to reduce recidivism.

Right now in this year we have 1900 that comes to 1500 a month.

Right now we are greenlighted to go into the kansas city reentry center was the covert restrictions.

We had an opportunity to work with probation and parole and provide employment options with employment partners.

How has covid affected people from getting released from prison during this time, is not that they can really go into reform programs. or be mentored as easily.

Have you seen a decline in some of that happening or what has it been like during covid?

A great question.

The services are not being delivered because of the covert situation groups are not allowed into prison and the inmates cannot go out and earn money to work for employers.

Minimal custody.

Because the level that we work with.

Nonviolent drug offenders.

It has been difficult to find in these programs. we are reaching out to those who are incarcerated and reaching out to their families.

We have a support group for families that have been impacted from 10:00 a.m.

Until noon.

It is really inspiring to talk to you because i think you are a world changer but after say that and congratulations on all of your success.

For this the average person watching us at home.

How can we support you?

A great question again.

Donation and also we can definitely use people would like to get out and correspondent for us with people who are incarcerated and that would be most helpful.

You can sign up at our website.

I appreciate you being