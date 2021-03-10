Cabinet Picks for Treasury, Commerce Secretaries

David former goldman sachs chief information officer steven mnuchin is donald trump's pick for treasury secretary.

That's according to an official briefed on the decision.

Mnuchin worked for the wall street bank for 17 years, before leaving in 2002.

He's found much fame in hollywood as a producer, founding ratpack-dune entertainment and financing hits like "batman versus superman" and "mad max: fury road."

Mnuchin has been one of trump's closest economic advisers throughout the campaign and during the transition process.

Jennifer: the president-elect has reportedly also made his choice for commerce secretary.

Sources say... "wilbur ross" is expected to be formally nominated tomorrow.

The secretary of commerce serves as the government's chief business advocate and is a liaison between companies and the white house.

Ross could play a key role in what are expected to be trump's signature economic policy issues, including trade and jobs.

Ross is a new jersey native and has amassed a fortune that forbes