Trump Tweeted Punishments for Burning American Flag

In political news tonight... jennifer in a tweet... president elect donald trump proposed punishments... for people caught burning the american flag.

And--- they include possible jail time or loss of citizenship.

This is .... despite supreme court rulings protecting the act as free speech.

The tweet received quick reaction from those both in support of and his against the president-elect's comments.

Including a statement from white house press secretary josh earnest.

"josh earnest/white house press secretary: the vast majority of americans, myself included, find the burning of the flag offensive.

But we have a responsibility as a country to carefully protect our rights that are enshrined in the constitution."