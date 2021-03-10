Gov. Cuomo Vetoes Farm to Food Bank Tax Bill

On Tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo vetoed the Farm to Food Bank Tax Bill for the second year in a row.

It seems like a good idea..

Let farmers donate leftover crops to food banks in exchange for a tax break.

Apparently new york's governor thinks differently.

18 news reporter emily burkhard has more on why the bill was vetoed for a second time... governor andrew cuomo vetoed the farm to food bank tax bill for the second year in a row on tuesday... in a letter to the assembly, he gave three reasons for his diasapproval...one--he say's the bill is redundant..becasue farmers can already claim donations on their tax returns...but senator tom o'mara, who has been a strong supporter of the bill for two years--says that farmers arent the only ones who stand to benefit from passing this legislation... tom o'mara: "the southern tier food bank does an outstanding job for those that are hungry in our communities.

Providing millions of meals every year to individuals and families.

Yet we still have a shortage of good, wholesome food and this legislation would go a long ways to helping fill that void."

Another issue cuomo cited---establishing an accurate value for donated food...but o'mara says that shouldn't be a problem.... tom o'mara: "certainly the food bank that is receiving any donations is very well-qualified to be able to estimate the value of that product."

The last issue cuomo mentions is that the bill fails to define who can take advantage of the tax break...o'mara disagrees, he says the bill is geared specifically towards farmers... tom o'mara: "the focus of the bill is for farmers who or where agriculture is their livelihood.

One of the areas were food banks are most in need of is fresh produce."

Officials from the food bank of the southern tier say they're disappointed by the decision..but not defeated... natasha thompson: "you know it's disappointing again that the governor vetoed this legislation again but this is not going away."

Senator o'mara says governor cuomo's decision to veto the bill a second time was unconscionable..but he says he is willing to continue to work with the governor and other supporters of