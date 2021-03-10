Chico Palestine Action Group takes stand against Hewlett-Pac

Kidnapping.

A global protest about injustice against palenstinians in israel has come to the northstate.

The "chico palestine action group" is holding three demonstrations to promote a boycott of computer giant hewlett-packard.

The group says h-p provides key services and technology to the israeli military..

Which keeps palestinians suppressed and without rights.

Protestors say expect the largest coordinated series of boycotts to date this week.

About 100 demonstrations will be carried out on six continents to target h-p companies.

Demonstrators say the biometric i.d.'s..

Fingerprinting..

Retinal scanning equipment..

And other software by h-p is what allows israel to maintain segregation.

"our country is just bursting with hate and fear and i don't want to be part of that, so i need to, for my own integrity and to live with myself, i need to support the palestinian people."

Alma says many people make false assumptions that the group is opposed to the state of israel.

She stressed that they are in no way anti-semitic..

But just want to stand