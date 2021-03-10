President-elect Trump's first 100 days: What can he do?

Among the most controversial of promises Trump said he would build a wall between Mexico and the United States.

Throughout the campaign season, Donald Trump made promises about what he would do his first 100 days in office.

We wanted to know what the president elect can actually do as soon as he takes office.

((patrick walker)) donald trump has proposed to do a lot of things on the campaign trail.

Among the most controversial -- the wall between mexico and the united states.

((donald trump/(r) president-elect: "we will build a great wall along the southern border//and mexico will pay for the wall )) ((patrick walker)) that one would take the approval of congress... because it would require tens of billions of dollars to accomplish.

But trump can do things like suspend immigration from terror-prone regions... freeze federal hiring... or approve the keystone x-l oil pipeline.

And... he can undo a lot of what president obama has done with the power of his pen.

((dan lee/unlv political science professor: "anything that obama passed as an executive order, trump can overturn with an executive order.")) ((patrick walker)) unlv political science professor dan lee says that puts the current president in the position of trying to defend his policies.

((dan lee/unlv political science professor: "those are probably what the big things were when obama met with trump, he was probably trying to lobby trump to not overturn some of his executive orders.")) ((patrick walker)) president franklin delano roosevelt issued a whopping 35-hundred executive orders during his three-plus terms... which started during the depression and ended when he died in office at the tail end of world war ii.

Since then... presidents have issued nearly 42-hundred executive orders.

Harry truman... f-d-r's successor... tops the list with just over 900 orders over two terms. george h-w bush issued just 166 during his single term in office.

President obama lands on the lower end of the scale... with 261.

So where will president trump fall in that ranking?

((john tuman/chair, unlv political science dept.

"i think it's hard to say how president-elect donald trump will proceed.")) ((patrick walker)) u-n-l-v political science department chairman john tuman says that is anybody's guess.

((john tuman/chair, unlv political science dept.: "i would caution about generalizing what his policies might be simply of the basis of some tweets and also some things he may have said on the campaign trail when he was trying to win the election."))

((paul joncich)) >> efforts to repeal and replace the affordable care act... and ending common core... would require congressional approval.

That's because both are the result of laws that were passed by congress./// ((christianne klein))