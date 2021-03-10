Hollister Muslim couple respond to hate letters

Reaction tonight from a muslim family in hollister after hateful letters were sent to several mosques in california.

Kion's paul dudley speaks to that family and has more on what a donald trump presidency could mean for those who practice islam.

átrt:outcue::á27-3142-46 1:05-1:10nats for mohammed khalil yahiaoui yah-hee-ow-ee and his wife chloe.the last few months have been a bit nerve-racking.sot - chloe yahiaoui, hollister "when i am walking down the street sometimes i have fear that someone will attack me."

But.

Yet the couple is hopeful.saying fear drives hate.especially in the case where.

Just last week several islamic centers incalifornia received handwritten letters that called muslims a "vile an filthy people" and referred to president-elect trump as the "new sheriffin town," sot - chloe yahiaoui hollister "i realize something like koran can bereally scary to people who don't know anything about it...and the unknowncan be fearful at times."

And despite his rhetoric towards muslims on the campaign trail.both chloe and mohammed are staying optimistic about president electtrump.sot - mohammed yahiaou "i have my wife...and my father in law...he lovethis guy...and i think he is gonna be good for us."

Nats trump's language on islam has gone back in forth.

At one point calling for a "total and complete shutdown of muslims entering the united states"..

The president elect also talked about a database for muslimsbut political analyst dr. david anderson ...says any idea involvingreligion could be a tough sell.sot - david anderson, political analyst "congress should make no law that respecting the establishment of religion of the free exercise thereof...that's the very first line of the bill of rights so there areobviously constitutional questions immediately if you start identifyingpeople by religion."

Anderson also says .

Any type of ban could be counter productive, effect america's image in the world and possibly create a precedent that allowsfor a slippery slope.sot - david anderson, political analyst"if you single out one group who is the next group that will be discriminated against," back in hollister.

Chloe and mohammed say.

Regardless of what happens.islam will continue to promote peace.sot - chloe yahiaoui "it is a peaceful religion we don't condone violenceof any type and we are supposed to accept every religion...no matter wherethey come from."

In hollister...paul dudley.

Kion news channel