C.O. tribal members head to Standing Rock

Tensions are mounting over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

And i'm alex biston.

Things seem to be heating up again at the dakota access pipeline.

Today authorites began blocking roads to protestor campsights.

But more peopleare on the way, including some from central oregon.

A.j.

Kato joins us live with more.

A.j?

Alex and lee, that's right i'm here at the supply depot in bend.

Where earlier today i met up with a warm springs couple getting ready to make the trip.

Shopping for gasmasks, gloves, socks, and whatever else they needed, as they prepare to join others at standing rock.

### "we're heading to standing roc because we want to put our voice out there....."

Warms springs tribal members elke little leaf and his wife alysia are picking up supplies.

"i think i want to get tha one...."

"we got a little lis basics like gloves and hats, socks thermals, ponchops, rain gear, because they're using like a lot of water cannons on those people over there."

They're heading to north dakota for the second time.

"of course people think we'r crazy, because it's super cold and it's getting more violent and aggressive down there, but that's not going to stop us or hinder us from going, as soon as we go another invitation it was instantly, yes we're going to go."

Tensions are mounting and law enforecement has announced they will block people and supplies from entering.

"us natives are used to tha tecnique, because it's kind of like going back to the slaughter the buffalo starve the indian tequnique."

The army corps of engineers previously released a letter telling people to clear out by monday.

But there were no plans for forcable removal.

Now, according to the sheriffs department, the governor of north dakota is odereding people to vacate.

The couple says they and many others will not back down.

"all these tribes coming fro all over the world and nations, they're all going down there.

It's making the voices louder, so now we're finally getting recognition for what we're trying to do."

And what they're trying to do is stop the construction of the 17-hundred mile long pipeline.

A fight that's lead to over 5 hundred arrests since augest... but they say it's also united groups.

"we've already bypassed th sioux don't get along with this... all that stuff..

That was all taught, and we've broken it.

So the decolonization is happening right now before our very eyes."

And the couple says fight will continue as long as it takes.

"we're in this for the long run so if it's going to be years from now, we'll still be there."

### we'll continue to follow this story and have the latest at ktvz dot