Deschutes Brewery Donates to OAS

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Deschutes Brewery donated $13,000 to Oregon Adaptive Sports this morning.

Kids partner!

### deschutes brewery kicked off giving tuesday by presenting a check to oregon adaptive sports.

The thirteen thousand dollar donation will go toward providing outdoor recreation experiences to people with disabilities.

### "this year it's going to helu bring out more students from the life skill program at all the high schools.

We will be able to bring them up for skiing either at mount bachelor or hoodoo, and they can enjoy a day of skiing, hopefully one day a week."

The money for the donation was raised by the