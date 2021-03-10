New details emerge about deadly stabbing in Redding

Emerging about a stabbing that left one man dead and another man in jail.

Corey willyard is accused of stabbing and killing cody graham.

Willyard ran from police and was arrested days later.

Allison in the report it says that the willyard had made comments about hurting cody graham..

The night before the stabbing.

On november 20th corey willyard allegedly stabbed and killed cody graham at a home off yogi court in redding.

According to the report...martin hobbs... who lives nearby... said willyard had been acting strange the night before the stabbing.

Hobbs said willyard thought graham was drugging a woman who lived at the house.

In the report hobbs says willyard said something similar to "i think i'm going to slit his throat"... but hobbs didn't think willyard would actually do it.

Documents show willyard was staying at the home since he was released from jail two days earlier... it says he walked into the room where graham was sleeping.... woke up the woman who was next to graham...asking her for clothes for a child.

She got up... went to the bathroom ... came out and saw willyard on top of graham... she told willyard to get off of graham... he got off of him... and then pinned her against the bathroom door.

She felt willyard was advancing on her ... possibly trying to have sex with her.... telling her "everything will be okay" the woman's mother heard her screaming... so she came into the room... starting hitting willyard to get him off her daughter.

Willyard lets her go and he leaves the house.

Once he leaves that is when they realized graham had been stabbed and was bleeding from his neck.

They called 911... but it was too late.

Willyard was faces a murder charge for the death of graham..

He's also facing charges for burglary and for stealing a pick up truck.

