Puppy Pigskin Pick of the Week - 11-30-16

Mary the 1 year old lap dog chooses between Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.

Animal foundation, holly... and our very special guest, mary.

Mary is here... mary is one-years-old... tell us a little bit about mary.

Holly/animal foundation >> mary is definitely a lap dog... she's so, so sweet, and she can't wait to find her new best friend to cuddle with.

((brian loftus)) >> really a kind heart..

Greeting all of us in studio.

Mary good with kids and families?

Holly/animal foundation >> i would think so.

She came in as a stray, so we don't know too much about her, but her personality seems like she would be perfect for that environment.

Loves to snuggle... loves to be petted, and very popular as i mentioned in house.

Now we're talking about mary, and our puppy pigskin pet of the week.

We gotta see which way mary goes... so we're making our picks here, i don't know if mary is hungry, but it looks like there's some sweet bacon in the bowl.

Shall we take a stroll forward..

And see which way mary picks..

For our pippy pigskin picks of the week.... she's going, wait a second, i ate like 20 minutes ago, i'm good.

Ok, and she goes right for the green bay packers.

Puppy pigskin picks of the week have been made by mary... and if you'd like to make mary part of your home..

The animal foundation is the place to call.

Holly, remind us of the number... holly/animal foundation >> 702-384-3333 ((brian loftus)) >> thanks so much, holly.

Thank you, mary... we hope we find you a home.

And again, puppy pigskin pet of the week on 8 news now.

((kirsten joyce))