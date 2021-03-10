Rekha's Voice - November 30, 2016

If you wanted acomputer that is where you want .

Things have changeda little bit .

It is 8:40 am right now.

Time to visit with her good friend rekha basu from the des moines register to find out what is going on.

>> good morning how are you guys?

>> the java good feasting weekend >> oh my gosh huge feasting.

Day after day after day.

I cannot fit into any of my close by the end of the long weekend.

[laughter] >> well .

There was a lot of feasting.

>> are getting back on track now rexyes.

As i was mentioning earlier i turned on the tv this morning and saw this glassy eyed peruvian guinea pig crack so i thought you meant me .

[laughter] >> besides you.

I thought it was him at first.

It was frozen this expression.

What did you do to it?

Rex you scared the pants off that.

>> did not make any noises writing.

It was camera shy.

>>do animals get that ?

They get camera shy.

>> i think they get camera shiny do not want to be woken up early like the rest of us.

>> in case you missed it the blank.

Suit brought in a long eared guinea pig this morning and rekha mentioned she to have want to.

>> age to have one and it was a peruvian guinea pig.

My sister showed up it was mushu.

My sister comes to the doorman graduate school in new york and she shows up at the apartment with this big guinea pig in hand.

Says here you go mushu, merry christmas.

Who has a time when you were in grad school working around the clock to take care of this guinea pig.i kept for a couple years and that unfortunately in medicine demise.it was very sweet .

>> there you go.break up with a guinea pig.

>> it had its way.

It trotted around the apartment living it's marking.

So where we talk about this morning.

>>were talk about my sunday column which was , i think this is a really interesting and thought-provoking story about a mother whose son had cerebral palsy.

It was discovered when he was about 17 months old.

He went to school for the first eight years in a parochial school in northern iowa.

She did not want to be specific about what town was in.

She now lives in des moines.

He was bullied in that school he is to come home and talk about it and feel really bad about it she went to see the principal couple times but nothing was really done then he went on to a public high school and did well.

He was a very enthusiastic young man who just really believed , kept ajournal and wrote little things for himself to keep himself motivated .

Really sweet disposition.

He was in postmaster and lori had to do public speaking.

He died two years ago of an aneurysm very suddenly of aneurysm in the brain.

His mother went to his apartment which was in grimes and found this a journal right next to the table where she had beenthe day before and she had not seen it.

Obviously he had pulled it out and have been writing .

It was next to the chair where he sat .

It talked so much about the bullying in the first eight years and she said she had not realized that he had carried that away with him for so long that was still waiting on him even though afterwards he had been successful and had held on a full-time job, lives on his own .

He still was tormented by the things that made him different as illustrated by the things thatthese bullies would say.

They would imitate the way he walked to the way he talked or make fun of him telling him he was not capable of anything .

When the teacher left the room in class.

This was eight years of schooling.

He was just asking everybody else with that i can do whatever i want and people with disabilities can succeed and achieve anything but in his case he said these people want to hold me back.

His mother read this and she was so upset and so moved by it that she wrote a letter to every one of his classmates at the school from kindergarten through eighth grade and to the teachers.

She said if any of you were involved in the bullying these come forward and tell me about it.

Just give me a sincere apology.

If you were not but if you just knew him send me a little anecdote, the remembrance of him that is nice.

Something you liked about him.

She got a lot of responses.>> i was going to say that anybody respond?

Across any of the police respond?

>> about three or four bullies did respond and they said they were so sorry and they were very sincere and they said we never realized that bothered him because he did not show any always seemed so happy and they were profoundly apologetic.

Some other people said i remember him well.

I do not bully him but i am so sorry for your loss.

They were really heartfelt thoughtful letters.she had written aseparate letter to the teachers and they also talked about remember and says of him one of them said do not blame teachers .

They cannot be anywhere everywhere all the time.

These are the things that changed since then we have made a lot more progress in schools in terms of protocols, education and so on.

In the age of cyber bullying there's very little you can do because kids can become completely in their expos out there.

There was one kid unfortunately who she said she really wanted to hear from auntie was someone who had been kind of a jock .

Her son had bought a baseball glove of his later on down the line and always wanted to return it to this bully just to have a face to face contact with him and say kind of acknowledgment, look at me i am really and you really hurt me.

He was not able to do that in his lifetime.

The mother made it her mission to go and confront this kid with this baseball glove and return it to him.

She wrote to him, he did not write back.

Sureto his parents pride of cease-and-desist if you continue to contact us .

>> really.

>> yes, we will call a lawyer.

They also said if you are really insistent and they are saying he has no recollection of ever having doneanything like this.he did not do it.

They said if you insist on returning this glove to him we will meet you at a police station somewhere and you can do it .

So that is what happened.

She did not get any apology and she did not get any sort of acknowledgment of what had happened back then.

She said i hated the glove over to him and notices burden and it's not mine anymore.

So it is a really interesting approach that this mother took and i think some people would question whether that was safe, whether that was smart , whether she was putting it on other people.

She said it was unfinished business that her son had and that she felt like she had to complete it for him.

>> was your reaction to something like this?

>> my reaction is that i think she needed it for herself and in the process of doing it she gave a really good education to kids.

A lot of these kids are now parents because by the time her son died he was in his 30s.

A lot of them have families of their own.

Some of them wrote about never look at my nephews and nieces and i see what they have to deal with and it makes me more aware of how cruel kids can be to each other and how we need to be more mindful.

My reaction is i think it was a wake-up call.

I think the schools had to do more if they're not doing it.

It is true that teachers cannot be there all the time but there needs to be education done of every single student which perhaps there is more of these days.

I do not know.

Of what he can do to child's self-esteem especially if you are different in this day and age.

I think it also is very contemporary because there is so much bullying that we see going on in so many different areas of life.

Not just children butadults.

Some of these people grow up and continue their bullying in ways that are even more destructive .

>> how long ago did this exchange happen?

>> this exchange happened two years after his death.

She has not been ready to talk about it until just now and now she was ready to talk about a quick she is not heard anything in addition from this person?

>> is michael branson adler know she's heard anything more.

This personby the way he did send a note which you sent the original class message saying sorry for the loss.nothing about i was one of the people who bullied you .

I do not know what is your reaction?

>> my itis that is a great reminder that words matter and get her people .

What might seem like a joke to make an obviously really affect someone and you do not think years beyond.

Is one thing when you are five or six or seven and you are saying something and being catty but that child held that for that long in life.

It makes you think about the words we use and how they can be really hurtful.

I can see from their perspective for full-size joking matter we were all kids and we have all done silly things and mom is coming after years later i can see.

>> getting defensive.

To the credit most of themwrote back such sweet letters and said they actually applauded her courage in doing this and said it really took a lot of courage for you to get out there and do this.

Obviously your son really matter so much to you and you guys have such a great relationship.>> if you publishing something like this .

>> this is just something she needed to do quick she needed to have that item and finish the task.

Quick she needed to do it for her own soul.

She needed to confront these people who had the stretches so manyyears later.

It was difficult to track them down.

It was a big deal.

They're all grownup now and some of them have moved away.

>> or beijing to see what happens in the next couple of months to see whether or not they make contact with her again intothe apologies that she is seeking.

>> i wonder , this young man the one who she was calling the bully i wonder how it is going to affect him .

Maybe he got defensive initially made his parents got defensive but maybe down the line it will really seep in .

>> i guarantee that person is thinking about a.

>> i'm sure he is.

I'm sure he is.

It is a very interesting approach.

Also of course the whole issue of beingdifferent of having differences abington from the abled, kids need a lot of educationand accepting