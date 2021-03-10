Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?

Credit: KGPE CBS 47 Fresno
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?
Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?
House Democrats will elect party leaders Wednesday.

In labor costs.

Alex today... house democrats..

Elect their party leaders.

They will decide..

If nancy pelosi... will serve another term.

She's been the house democratic leader for 12- years now.

Today she faces a challenge... by congressman tim ryan of ohio.

Ryan says it's time for a change in party leadership.

He says..

The one reason..

Is the loss of dozens of democratic congressional seats.

Over the past six-years.

Ryan says the party has the

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage