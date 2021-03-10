Will Pelosi continue to lead House Democrats?

THE SATURDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW FINALE PART 2
WBRE
THE SATURDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW FINALE PART 2
In labor costs.
Alex today... house democrats..
Elect their party leaders.
They will decide..
If nancy pelosi... will serve another term.
She's been the house democratic leader for 12- years now.
Today she faces a challenge... by congressman tim ryan of ohio.
Ryan says it's time for a change in party leadership.
He says..
The one reason..
Is the loss of dozens of democratic congressional seats.
Over the past six-years.
Ryan says the party has the
THE SATURDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW FINALE PART 2
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 11.11.16