Central Readies for Beaver Falls

The Scarlet Dragons are a win away from the state title game

Meanwhile...we're ino the state tournament in high school football.

The central dragons need just one more win to... ...make it to the holy grail in pennsylvania...hershey.

They have a very tough test with beavers falls coming to mansion park...but right now, they're happy to have the opportunity.

Dave baker "we're happy and our guys are happy but we know there's some business at hand we need to take care of.

This team is good and they have speed from their halfback and their quarterback.

They run a lot of jet sweeps and they fake the jet sweep and run up the middle at you.

They're strong on the line, they're big guys on the line.

Thye come off hard and they will try to sustain blocks.."

The tigers and scarlet dragons kick things off on friday night at 7.

