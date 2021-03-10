A New Burger King to be built in Harborcreek

A new burger king is coming to harborcreek township.

Township.construction is underway at the the kmart plaza at buffalo and nagle roads.the three-thousand square foot restaurant will feature a modern design and seat up to 60 guests.burger king was previously located at the intersection, but closed more than a decade ago.

Management says the restaurant will create 75 jobs, and is expected to open by late december.for information on how to apply for