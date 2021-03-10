Deposit community group performs 'The Nutcracker'

A community group in deposit is staging its own version of a holiday classic at the state theater.

Parents helping adolescents and teens society, or phats, is performing excerpts from the nutcracker.

4 deposit girls, ranging in age from 8 to 13, will dance select numbers including the waltz of the snowflakes.

Phats was created 12 years ago by a group of parents and other volunteers to provide free lessons to local kids on dance, karate, art and drama.

The organization produces several performances at the state each year.

director carole mcquade says, "it's all about having fun.

And, in the meantime, while learning to have fun, they' re also learning different performing arts.

I'm a firm believer in children having performing arts in their life."

choreographer adelin karius says, "presenting themselves, it's whimsical and dreamy, and that's what christmas is all about.

It's for the kids." jim ehmke says: excerpts from the nutcracker takes place on sunday december 11th at 3 p-m at the state theater in deposit.admission is free.