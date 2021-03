Experts: Four or five alcoholic drinks could impact COVID-19 vaccine response

SHOT -- YOU MAY WANT TO HAVE ACELEBRATORY DRINK.

BUT EXPERTSDON'T YET KNOW HOW THAT COULDAFFECT THE EFFICACY OF THEDRUG.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SLUZDELIA CABALLERO TELLS USWHY ONE LOCAL EXPERT SAYS --TAKING SHOTS BEFORE GETTINGTHE SHOT IS (NOT A GOOD IDEA.ANN SKULAS-RAY WITH THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA SAYS YOUSHOULD THINK OF GETTINGVACCINATED SIMILAR TO GETTINGREADY TO TAKE A BIG TEST--MAKING SURE YOU'RE GETTINGENOUGH SLEEP, EATING WELL, ANDMANAGING STRESS-- AND IN THATCONTEXT THEN IT'S CLEAR THATWE SHOULDN'T BE DRINKING LARGEAMOUNT OF ALCOHOL JUST BEFOREOR DURING THIS ACTIVITY.

SHESAYS OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM ISALWAYS DEALING WITHSOMETHING-- EXERCISE, ACHRONIC ILLNESS, BEINGOVERWEIGHT OR EVENUNDERWEIGHT.

ALL THINGS THATCAUSE INFLAMMATION.

IF IT'SDEALING WITH THAT, THEN IT'SMAYBE LESS EFFECTIVE WHENYOU'RE ASKING IT TO MAKEANTIBODIES WHEN YOU NEED IT.AND SKULAS-RAY SAYS BINGEDRINKING DEFINITELY WON'THELP-- EXCESSIVE ALCOHOL CANCAUSE INFLAMMATION AND SINCETHOSE LINKS ARE ESTABLISHEDTHAT IF YOU GET YOUR VACCINEWHILE INFLAMED, EITHER DUE TOILLNESS AGE OR OTHER FACTORSTHAT ARE JUST OUTSIDE OF YOURCONTROL YOU'LL HAVE LESS OF ANANTIBODY RESPONSE TO THEVACCINE.

FOUR DRINKS IN ASINGLE SITTING IS THEDEFINITION OF BINGE DRINKINGFOR WOMEN--FIVE DRINKS IS THETHRESHOLD FOR MEN.

AND AT THATAMOUNT OF CONSUMPTION, IT IS APHYSICAL STRESSOR ON YOURBODY.

HERE ARE THE DOS ANDDON'TS WHEN PREPARING YOURBODY FOR THE BEST VACCINERESPONSE.

JUST BEFORE YOURVACCINE OR JUST AFTER IS NOTTHE TIME TO RUN YOUR FIRSTULTRA- MARATHON, TO REMODELYOUR KITCHEN, OR TO GET ANELECTIVE SURGERY WHAT YOU WANTTO DO IS TO PREPARE YOUR BODYIN ALL OF ITS SYSTEMS. SO YOUWANT TO REST.

YOU WANT TO EATREASONABLY AND ENGAGE INMODERATE EXERCISE.

THE FDA ANDCDC HAVE YET TO OFFER FORMALGUIDANCE ON DRINKING BEFORE ORAFTER THE VACCINE.

WE DON'THAVE REALLY CLEAR RESEARCH ONTHE DOSE RESPONSE OR THETIMING ASPECTS.

WE'RE NOTGOING TO ASSIGN PEOPLE TODRINK BEFORE OR AFTER THEVACCINE, SO A LOT OF THIS ISGOING TO BE A CASE OF BESTJUDGEMENT.

