NESCAC, Hamilton College approves conference competition for spring sports season

Continentals teams will play an abbreviated spring schedule facing only conference opponents in neighboring states beginning in April.

Competition for its spring sports teams following the nescac's decision to move forward.

The announcement comes almost one year to the day after it was forced to announce the cancellation of the last spring sports season.

The school is currently operating under green - or normal status - and plans to return to play for all of its 12 spring sports teams next month.

The continentals will play abbreviated schedules - meeting the n-c-a-a minumum for competition in each sport and will only face conference opponents in neighboring states to allow for limited day trips.

Hamilton college is currently exceeding n-c-a-a minimum requirements for testing - with three rounds of testing per week.

After so many no's this year - it is quite refreshing on campus to finally have a yes.

Jon hind: i'm thrilled for our kids first and foremost and i'm thrilled for our coaches, and i really think it'll be a positive for our entire community.

It weighed heavy on everyone, how unfortunate it would be for our spring athletes to miss half of their career.

If we weren't able to play at all this spring basically our kids who are seniors would have played their last game as sophomores and even though it'll be a very reduced schedule, we will just go a handful of weeks there is still something very special about putting on your uniform and going out and measuring yourself against someone else other than your teammates.

Even though as i said it will be a very shortened season it's still a very welcome season spectator policies for games on campus are still to be decided - and nescac schools hope to have some form of a schedule out by the end of next week.

The continentals spring teams will be the first for hamilton college to compete this academic year.

