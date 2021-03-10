Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

12/1 Daily J

Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
12/1 Daily J
12/1 Daily J
Today's Daily J category, clue, and answer in case you missed it!

The lower 40s.

.monday night...partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Now for your daily j!

Today's category: binge watching and the clue: "this streaming service said on wednesday that some of its content would be made available for download."

The correct responds: what is netflix?

Remember you can watch jeopardy twice a day right here on wetm-18!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

The Daily Scoop 12-1-2016

The Daily Scoop 12-1-2016

KDLT

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.

You might like

More coverage