TMN List: 12-1-16

Listen to the five Christmas tunes downloaded most, according to Nielsen.

NewsChannel 9 counts down the holiday hits!

Dan: now that we've crossed into december, the holiday parties will begin and many of you may need to put together a playlist for your gathering.

In our list, from nielsen, the top five downloaded christmas songs in the united states.

Jennifer: at number five, 'rockin' around the christmas tree' by brenda lee.

The song, which was release in 1958 has just over 1 million downloads.

Kate: at four, 'mistletoe' by justin bieber.

The christmas hit has been downloaded just over 1.1 million times.

Jennifer: at number three 'christmas eve' by the trans-siberian orchestra.

It has been downloaded over 1.3 million times.

Dan: at number two, the hit from frozen 'do you want to build a snowman?'

It has been downloaded 1.6 million times.

Kate: the number one downloaded song is 'all i want for christmas is you,' by mariah carey.

The 1994 hit has been downloaded