TMN List: 12-1-16

NewsChannel 9 counts down the holiday hits!
Listen to the five Christmas tunes downloaded most, according to Nielsen.
Dan: now that we've crossed into december, the holiday parties will begin and many of you may need to put together a playlist for your gathering.
In our list, from nielsen, the top five downloaded christmas songs in the united states.
Jennifer: at number five, 'rockin' around the christmas tree' by brenda lee.
The song, which was release in 1958 has just over 1 million downloads.
Kate: at four, 'mistletoe' by justin bieber.
The christmas hit has been downloaded just over 1.1 million times.
Jennifer: at number three 'christmas eve' by the trans-siberian orchestra.
It has been downloaded over 1.3 million times.
Dan: at number two, the hit from frozen 'do you want to build a snowman?'
It has been downloaded 1.6 million times.
Kate: the number one downloaded song is 'all i want for christmas is you,' by mariah carey.
The 1994 hit has been downloaded
