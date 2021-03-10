12-1 Honor Roll

Allison it's time now for news 8's honor roll- where we take a moment to recognize all the good that is going on in our schools.

Who's on the honor roll today josh?

Josh the spotlight today shines on some very talented students at penfield high school.

Recently nine students there were selected to be members of the 2016 - 2017 rochester youth philharmonic orchestra.

These students just recently were part of a concert at hochstein's performance hall.

((josh)) the r-p-y-o is a symphony orchestera comprised of some of the best young musicians in grades eight through twelve from schools throughout the greater rochester area.

We say kudos to all of the students who were selected!

Got a special student, class, or club that you think deserves to be recognized?

Let us know!

Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctvvdot com, and you could be part of the next news 8 honor roll ((mark))