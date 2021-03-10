New road signs to protect otters in Moss Landing

A brand new cross walk and warning signs in moss landing all about safety.

Back in july a beloved local otter was hit and killed by a car..

And monterey county public works has been busy making safety changes.

Not only was the otter a harbor favorite..

But the animals population is also "threatened" as an endangere species, so protecting them is crucial.

"now i look every day and see if there is an otter in that area."

One to replace an otter named mr. enchilada, a popular fixture that use to frequent the areas restaurants.

But he was killed by a car while crossing moss landing road in july.

Young, "what happens is they swim from the harbor thru some pipes that are open during the day, so they swim thru the pipes, and then the tides come in and there is a tide gate that closes, then they can't get back, so then he came up over the road and got run over."mcintyre, "he wa probably lumbering across the road and somebody was, you know, it's dark, somebody was coming around the corner and didn't see him."

His death hit the community hard..

So now signs in the area are hoping to prevent any future accidents.

ááánatsááá it began with warning and speed limit signs..

Mcintyre, "if the animals, they can't be reasoned with, are going to use that path to do their forging.

Then, you know, i guess we as reasoning humans have to figure out a way to try to avoid giving them greater harm."

And now a cross walk covers the road... not just for otters..

But also those hoping to catch a glimpse of one.young, "we had a lot of people when the otter was a resident there, previously, who would stop there, get out of their car, take pictures, wander back and forth across the road.

So we are hoping it will also improve safety for pedestrians."mcintyre, " think it was just yesterday, i saw one rolling around over there, and eventually, some male will probably come stake it out again, make it his little territory monterey county public works is still in touch with the u.s. fish and wildlife service and other groups..

Talking about adding additional fencing as need.

