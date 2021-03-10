Insurance Needs

Many people across our area cleaning up what's left after Tuesday's storms. If you have property insurance--there are a few steps you can take to get your peace of mind back.

Local insurance agents say the first step is making sure you and your family are okay.

After that inspect your property.

Take pictures of the damage and see if there are any temporary repairs you can do yourself.

Then get on the phone with your insurance agent.

An adjustor will come out to survey the damage and go over what's covered under your plan.

State farm agent denise good says make sure you review your insurance policy thoroughly, so that the next time severe weather rolls through--you'll be more than prepared.

You can take some steps to insure that you get through the process and after you have made it through all of that and everything is okay....you should propaly take inventory and update your policy and talk to your agent so that next time a storm rolls through you'll have the peace of mind that you will have everything that you need good also says make sure you know the contractors who are making the repairs on your home--because you could fall victim to scams. she also advises to save all your recipes.