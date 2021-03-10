Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

More Picture Released Regarding Bank Robbery

Credit: KNWA
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
More Picture Released Regarding Bank Robbery
More Picture Released Regarding Bank Robbery
More Picture Released Regarding Bank Robbery

F-b-i has just released new surveillance pics of a pair of suspected bank robbers.

Take a good look at these two guys.

Cops say they robbed the first national bank in johnson on monday.

Both of these images were captured by cameras at other johnson businesses.

It's also possible one -- or both -- of these guys is driving this cadillac deville with an arkansas license plate.

If you have info -- call police.

((laine)) a berryville

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like