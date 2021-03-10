More Picture Released Regarding Bank Robbery

F-b-i has just released new surveillance pics of a pair of suspected bank robbers.

Take a good look at these two guys.

Cops say they robbed the first national bank in johnson on monday.

Both of these images were captured by cameras at other johnson businesses.

It's also possible one -- or both -- of these guys is driving this cadillac deville with an arkansas license plate.

If you have info -- call police.

((laine)) a berryville