Future Energy Jobs Bill Latest

Tiffany:today is the last day of the illinois veto session -- and lawmakers are still in springfield -- discussing a bill that could have a major impact on the quad cities.jim: the future energy jobs bill would keep exelon's nuclear plants open in cordova and clinton.lawmakers already revised the bill three times in a week.the latest amendment went to the house that debate is still happening right now.some lawmakers are concerned about the rates customers would pay if adopted as well as the jobs on the line if it doesn't.exelon management indicated yesterday the bill has the support from governor bruce rauner.now, the governor is balking after his staff found issues with the bill's language regarding the rates businesses would be charged.

More speakers are still scheduled to weigh in on the bill tonight.if it passes the house, it heads to the senate tiffany:and governor rauner's