$100,000 given out by Woman's Foundation of Genesee Valley

Ten local nonprofits were honored today at the 2016 annual grant awards lucnheon.

The womans foundation of genesee valley hosted the luncheon at temple b'rith kodesh this afternoon .

More than 100-thousand dollars in grant awards were handed out.

The luncheon also serves as an opportunity to show women and girls in our community how to be self- suffcient.

((sot))"we want to take a longer view and we want to help women get on their feet so that they don't need shelter, they don't need food, they can support themselves and provice their family with shelter and food and all the things that they need."

The foundation says it has noticed more women have called in since election day to find out how they can get involved with the community to help women and girls.