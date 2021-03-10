Go Casual For Kids & Help Support the Pediatric Resource Ctr

Every year, there are 700,000 kids abused in the United States, and, more often than not, their parents are the abusers.
Here in central Illinois, there is a lifeline to help, the Pediatric Resource Center, and they could really use your support.
Here with a simple way you and your co-workers can help is Stephanie Johnson, Executive Director for the Pediatric Resource Center.
In central illinois there's a life line.
The pediatric resource center.
Joining me is stephanie, the director of pediatric resource center.
Tell us about your organization.
>> sure.
Pediatric resource center provides child center medical exams for children who may have been neglected.
>> all that cost money to be able to do that.
>> how much does it cost per child?
>> it really is variable.
Truly.
Some kids come to us for sex abuse concerns or physical abuse concerns and there's a very different work up for each concern.
>> it still cost you money and there's a freight and simple way for those of us who can't wear jeans to work to help.
>> go casual for kids is a program that businesses and skills can do, for $5 they can wear casual clothes on a day they might be wearing a school uniform and it raises funds and awareness.
>> and for adults too.
We're doing it here tomorrow.
I'm really excited.
Our own paul cicchini is one of your board members and sent out an e-mail and i could not wait to wear jeans to work.
We were given special pins.
>> they're for child abuse prevention.
We would like to be less busy.
Providing education to families and physicians about child abuse prevention.
So this is a nice symbol of that.
>> it sure is.
Your job is a tough one, how do you do it?
>> well, how do you not do it?
I have done this a very long time.
It's an area of expertise that's very hard and it's really important too.
>> what are the numbers like in our region?
>> we see about 400 kids a year.
Our region is very large and 38, 40 counties a year.
But it is a very specialized service.
Kids come to us if there's a concern there's an injury and the physicians help figure out if it's an accident or if there's maybe something more going on.
>> i'm so glad because for a child to suffer in silence, the idea of it is just heart breaking.
>> so what you're doing is literally working to save lives.
If we all wear jeans and pay 10 bucks, that helps you get money you need.
>> when can do you this?
>> any time.
Any time of the year.
It's available all of the time.
We have quite a few business that is do it in april because it's child abuse