Go Casual For Kids & Help Support the Pediatric Resource Ctr

In central illinois there's a life line.

The pediatric resource center.

Joining me is stephanie, the director of pediatric resource center.

Tell us about your organization.

>> sure.

Pediatric resource center provides child center medical exams for children who may have been neglected.

>> all that cost money to be able to do that.

>> how much does it cost per child?

>> it really is variable.

Truly.

Some kids come to us for sex abuse concerns or physical abuse concerns and there's a very different work up for each concern.

>> it still cost you money and there's a freight and simple way for those of us who can't wear jeans to work to help.

>> go casual for kids is a program that businesses and skills can do, for $5 they can wear casual clothes on a day they might be wearing a school uniform and it raises funds and awareness.

>> and for adults too.

We're doing it here tomorrow.

I'm really excited.

Our own paul cicchini is one of your board members and sent out an e-mail and i could not wait to wear jeans to work.

We were given special pins.

>> they're for child abuse prevention.

We would like to be less busy.

Providing education to families and physicians about child abuse prevention.

So this is a nice symbol of that.

>> it sure is.

Your job is a tough one, how do you do it?

>> well, how do you not do it?

I have done this a very long time.

It's an area of expertise that's very hard and it's really important too.

>> what are the numbers like in our region?

>> we see about 400 kids a year.

Our region is very large and 38, 40 counties a year.

But it is a very specialized service.

Kids come to us if there's a concern there's an injury and the physicians help figure out if it's an accident or if there's maybe something more going on.

>> i'm so glad because for a child to suffer in silence, the idea of it is just heart breaking.

>> so what you're doing is literally working to save lives.

If we all wear jeans and pay 10 bucks, that helps you get money you need.

>> when can do you this?

>> any time.

Any time of the year.

It's available all of the time.

We have quite a few business that is do it in april because it's child abuse