Willy Wonka at the DSM Community Playhouse

Willing to keep you up to speed we love it when things are going on over at des moines community playoffs.>> they always do a great job when it comes to all of their shows but really get excited when the holiday comes around because it was pick out a very special family show thatreally get you in the spirit of theholidays .

There's something special in the mid-enough that they were going to do a willy wonka.

>> how about that ?

We have a couple of performers in the studio with us right now.

>> wehave darren and natalie .

You guys are playing some pretty special parts.

>> we need to change her names were just for a couple of minutes here.

Who are you playing in willy wonka?

>> i amplaying grandpa joe.

>> you are grandpa joe.

>> and grandpa joe quickset is so cool and you are.

>> i am of aruba salt .

>> so if anybody knows this classic tale you hear these characters and you just light up because you remember this wonderful story.

Why is it soimportant not only to tell the story but especially around the holiday?

>> i think is a wonderful holiday story .

Ms. reconfirming maybe the meek don't inherit the earth but the charlie and harris the chocolate factory.

It has all but will buzz, a mysterious willy wonka kind of a genius thing going on.

It's a lot of fun, a lot of movements, just a great holiday story for the whole family.

>> when you think of the classic story may be seen the cup movie a couple times whether see old version or the new version is six exactly what you bring us live on stage.

>> are some differences definitely.

I think it would be it follows more of the original willy wonka with gene wilder.

>> gene wilder, it is ingrained in some folks has.

>> absolutely deftly the musical brings a different twist to it and some different things.

Noga .

[indiscernable] >> eating his chocolate.

Just ohwonderful lots of different stories there .

>> fantastic.

>> that reallylooks cool.

>> you guys realize oncethis thing gets up and going here the crowd will be singing along with you in a couple different parts of this right?

You know that willhappen ?

>> oh, yeah .

I've been preparing myself.

Icing along withthe songs myself.

>> what made it soappealing to you to get involved in a project like this?

>> i love doing shows with my father .

We havedone the holiday show for two years together .

>> good answer right before christmas .

[laughter] >> i commend you on that .

Wises so special doing a show like that?

With your dad?

>> it feels like a tradition because he did a theater before i was born and when he had because he stopped.

When i came along and wanted to do theater it just seemed perfect.

>> that is great.

>> are you one of those that you kind of i grew up watching, this one of my favoritemovies growing up with gene wilder and with his passing is wonderful to see his character and ones like this carry on , did you grow up like that or we like willy wonka let's givethis a try?

>> i grew up with a lotof the old movies , one of them was of course willy wonkait was probably one of my favorites .

I was a little scared by the old will buzz .

[laughter] >> we have over buzz in this production.

>> absolutely we dof course.

When nappy willy wonka without it .

I snuck in the theater couple times your the book the goes down the chocolate river .

All those wonderful moments in the classic tale, they will be on stage.

>> also send this production with you?

>> well, willy wonka is played by bradchurch which ithink people have seen the playhouse are familiar with brad.

He was in spam a lot with jackie .

He is wonderful .

Rings a great new want to willy wonka heard our charlie bucket is played byelliott maitland who is a fabulousactress .

Is a girl .

Which works.

>> because it charlie is a universal name.

>> charlie is a universal name in in this day and age why can't a girl inherit the chocolate factory.

>> there you go she is a delight onstage as well with some experience at the playhouse.

Is a tougher to get into a character like haruka salt?

>> no .

The good thing about this part is there's not much acting involved .

>> i really taken method acting with thisrole.

>> as you cop tude when youdo it right .

>> we need the most support detailsright now and thatis when you can go see this great production .

>> will opens thisfriday .

It is adecember 2.

>> that is tomorrow .

>> as of friday nights , to on saturday to on sunday .

We willbe doing some matinees some of the area schools which we always love to do .

Deftly come on out.we would love to see a full house and we would love to see you there.

I know you have a great time.

>> a lot of great things happening at the community playhouse committee plans dm.com for all thedetails.