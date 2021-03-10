What You Missed on Good Day: 12-01-2016

Here is what you missed today on Good Day.

In the michael slager murder case.

Slager is an officer in nort charleston-- accused ofshooting 'walter scott' last year--after he ran during a traffic stop.

Attorneys for both sides rewednesday-- leaving thy just one hour todeliberate before day's end.

Scott's family attorney says he believes 9 percent of officers ago-- and they toowould want justice in case.

Atrn"but until we et gy verdicts when we lknow it is murder, e community is upset if they don'tt usce so i disagr th statement in all "((susanne)) scott was a father of r and served in t coast guard before he washonorably discharged.

((pat)) ihaot, rt cola- police are preparing for a second day ofprotests after prosecutorsdecided ánot to charge an officer in the death 'keith scott.'

Wednesday ht- more than a hundred demonstrators protested--demandg justice.

Most of the protests h been peaceful-although there have been w scuffles and arrests.

The shooting of scott sparked two nights ofviolent protests back in smb.

North w o crlte - officer is in the hospital t morning - shot while responding to a burglarycall wednesday afternoon.

You're looking at video of the officer being transported.

Witnesses aythey heard gunshots athen saw a police officer on the ground.

His condition is not known but reports say it i a serious injury.

A suspect in tacoma, washington dead is mng this all start niit domestic ve call.

It's not arwhat happened- but we do know an officer shot and taken t the hospital where he the suspectwa killed followi an hours long standoff i ahome.

2 childreer taken from the home -- they were not injure searching for two suspects they say shot at officers dg an attemptedtraffic stop.

Officers ie to stop the vehicle suspected in a burglary.

That's when 4 people juut of the s-u-v d began shooting.

Police retwo people.

This is the second tim 2 hours that ne orleans police officers w shot at.

Dist to little rock lea an 18 year old dead.

Police tell fox 16 aluler'was shot seve times wednesday morning on woodrow st.

We're told about half a dozen people were gathered outside the store whe an argument started - someone started shooting.

At this ti -p-d does not hav a suspect.

Shog stcity's 38th homicide of the year.

Right now-- 17 o those remn unsolved.

Let's tak back-- last yethe city saw 31 homicides.

Over the last 5years - the most homicides d in 2012 when there were 47.

2016's mu is right in thmiddle-- as far number of murders per year.

((pat)) ngd-- a two yea shot and kill last week will be buried.

Wednesday night - people ca together to pray and pay tribute to 'ra'miya ' so far-- policedo not have a suspect.

Right now- t is a 20-thousa dollar re for informi the case.

I'veb getting phone calft phone call.

Meg it us'tleu precious b" (joslyn williams 'sn) " oaea t gshotd k r everybody to come nd say we ee on our eyes, pute down" ((pat)) o s anyone whasinformation to g to the polic new num ho oammeant to keep children irhomes-- even áafter calls about abuse-- being used more fearthe program could put th children in danger.

((pat)) fox16'svtoa price is outside of t department of health and hu services to break down the numbers.

Good morn the fntl response progra is meant to dea with minor as where childre are not at risk of being h- and divert them from formal investigatio the program kicked off 0-.

Last year-- er were more tha 44-hundred cases.

Some worry he ep children witheir familie - despite reports of bl- could put them dangerous situations.

In the 20-16 fial year-- 41 children died as a ul of child abuse more than a quarter of were previous involved in d-c- cases " "2951 ste en missy irvin rm v "weve hadaten before wherrebeen a phone made to dcfs abt case and a situio but they just butthe next morning he child endeddyg.

((victoria))d-c-fsa me of the ince n reports sent differential response ise result of a 25 law expanding the criteria reports taken from school ((victoria ))lawmakers say they are working to craft legislation pertaining jaar listiss ((snelin e ckac t y ((susanne) nlile rock high school student-- accusedof punching an administraton the face-- now facing battery charges.

Police 18year old 'lemedlock' was arguing wit assistant principal ' williams' - wh he stepped back and hit wi the nose.

No word on the course of discipline the school willke