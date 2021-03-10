News At Your Desk 12-1-16

This is local five news at your desk..

((brittany)) the day is here - as clerks across wisconsin start to recount votes from the presidential election.

((nate)) it all started when a computer science expert stated that voting machines in three states could have been hacked.

Despite green party candidate jill stein suing to require all county clerks recount ballots by hand, a dane county judge ruled tuesday that clerks could recount by hand or machine after stein said she would not appeal yesterday, the state's republican party filed a complaint with the federal elections commission stating hillary clinton illegally helped stein raise the money to fund the recount.

Stein's campaign responded by saying the accusation was false and that they are working alone.

((brittany) the next twelve days will be busy... as clerks conduct recounts on this year's presidential eleciton.... yesterday, all 72 county clerks participated in a webinar to prepare for the big task today.

Of wisconsin's 72 counties--49 will hand count the ballots, 13 will machine count them... and ten will use a combination of hand and machine.

Outagamie and brown county clerks say they will perform the recount using a machine... while clerks in winnebago county plan to recount by hand.

Counties are expecting observers from all major political parties to be watching the recount.

((brittany)) here's a brief recap of what's ahead in the recount.

It begins this morning in all 72 counties.

County clerks must submit all recount results by eight p-m - monday december 12-th.

The elections commission will meet the day after - to certify those results.

((brittany)) in state news this morning..... ((brittany)) leaders of two u-w system schools, including u-w oshkosh, hope lawmakers will consider the benefits of increased funding for the system.

U-w-o chancellor andrew leavitt and u-w madison chancellor rebecca blank say 50-million dollars in funding needs to be restored and nearly 43-million added to reverse declines in quality.

The u-w system has had to cut spending in five of the last six state budgets.

Chancellors say that's making u-w schools less attractive to students and puts the state at an educational and economic disadvantage.

Chancellor becky blank: "if you look at our relative faculty salaries, if you look at our class sizes, if you look at our relative rankings, they're not where they should be for this state given where we historically have been as one of the top higher education states in the country."

((brittany)) chancellor blank says spending has become so restricted, she's had to use educational funds to pay for building repairs.

She says that's because u-w madison did not receive money for maintanence.

