Ag & Energy 12/1

Oil prices soared as opec cut oil production.

The cut comes as oil as flooded the market driving prices lower.

Saudi arabia, russia and other countries will begin slashing production january first.

The obama administration has decided not to change government fuel economy requirements for cars and light trucks despite protests from automakers.

The decision means that automakers will still have to meet strict fuel economy requirements and that companies likely will continue building small cars and electric vehicles still even though people are buying more suvs and trucks.

Nestle says it found a way to reduce the amount of sugar in chocolate by as much as 40 percent.

It could give the company an edge as food makers face government and consumer pressure to make their products healthier.

Nestle will start selling confectionery products made that way in 2018 and will gradually reduce their sugar content.

General motors stands to lose 9- thousand dollars on each chevy bolt it makes.

Bloomberg says is sheds light on the profitability of electric cars as governments try to push car copmanies to make them.

The chevrolet bolt is a fully-electric car expected to be released in some select markets in late 2016.

