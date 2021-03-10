Indian Navy commissions INS Karanj

Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai on March 10.

It was commissioned in presence of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) Vijay Singh Shekhawat.

The submarine has been constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited under the 'Make in India' programme.

The Indian Navy has already inducted two submarines of the class named INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi from the same shipyard.

While addressing at the event, Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over past 7 decades." "At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards," he added.