3-9-21 SCORES: RFA remains perfect with dominant performance over Notre Dame; New Hartford earns boy
It earlier this afternoon out in rome.
The r-f-a black knights come into the day unbeaten at 4-0 and look to continue rolling along as they hosted notre dame.
--- early first quarter - rome with the first bucket of the game - jugglers respond.
Lily sehring to the rack.
It's a 3-2 ball game.
--- shortly thereafter - amya mcleod showing off the speed.
Grabs the board and goes the length of the floor.
And she was just getting started.
22 points tonight for her.
--- jugglers hanging around early - ajla sejdic with the shot clock winding down - calls her own number and goes right to the hoop.
Strong move - she lead the jugglers with ten.
--- but then r-f-a takes over.
Tailyn frost - right up the middle - untouched for the basket.
Two of her seven points on the night.
--- then its jace hunzinger - tipping a pass and then getting the feed from mcleod after the takewaway.
Hunzinger had 17... (((score))) ...it was all r-f-a from then on out as they stay perfect with a hefty 82-25 win.
(((scores))) elswhere - new hartford tops whitesboro 68-55.
2,000 point scorer kaia henderson had 38 for the spartans.
--- v-v-s over oneida 59-42 in a big rivalry battle.
Anna rossi with 20 for the red devils.
Morgan brewer had 15.
Brewer hit 1,000 points on sunday - we heard from her at six - her story can be found at wktv.com (((change))) boys side - notre dame edges r-f-a 66-62.
Four players in double figures for the jugglers.
Levi spina and jaden mason each had 15.
--- holland patent tops adirondack 59-40.
Dylan ernst lead with 27 for h-p.
Plenty more scores online at wktv.com.
The a-c-c men's basketball tournament kicked off tonight down in greensboro, north