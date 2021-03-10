3-9-21 SCORES: RFA remains perfect with dominant performance over Notre Dame; New Hartford earns boy

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

It earlier this afternoon out in rome.

The r-f-a black knights come into the day unbeaten at 4-0 and look to continue rolling along as they hosted notre dame.

--- early first quarter - rome with the first bucket of the game - jugglers respond.

Lily sehring to the rack.

It's a 3-2 ball game.

--- shortly thereafter - amya mcleod showing off the speed.

Grabs the board and goes the length of the floor.

And she was just getting started.

22 points tonight for her.

--- jugglers hanging around early - ajla sejdic with the shot clock winding down - calls her own number and goes right to the hoop.

Strong move - she lead the jugglers with ten.

--- but then r-f-a takes over.

Tailyn frost - right up the middle - untouched for the basket.

Two of her seven points on the night.

--- then its jace hunzinger - tipping a pass and then getting the feed from mcleod after the takewaway.

Hunzinger had 17... (((score))) ...it was all r-f-a from then on out as they stay perfect with a hefty 82-25 win.

(((scores))) elswhere - new hartford tops whitesboro 68-55.

2,000 point scorer kaia henderson had 38 for the spartans.

--- v-v-s over oneida 59-42 in a big rivalry battle.

Anna rossi with 20 for the red devils.

Morgan brewer had 15.

Brewer hit 1,000 points on sunday - we heard from her at six - her story can be found at wktv.com (((change))) boys side - notre dame edges r-f-a 66-62.

Four players in double figures for the jugglers.

Levi spina and jaden mason each had 15.

--- holland patent tops adirondack 59-40.

Dylan ernst lead with 27 for h-p.

Plenty more scores online at wktv.com.

The a-c-c men's basketball tournament kicked off tonight down in greensboro, north