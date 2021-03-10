New Respite Center Could Help McAllen Save Money

The city has no plans to spend any money towards its construction.

Of mcallen says a new, permanent respite center will save the city money when it comes to caring for the thousands of immigrants who cross our border illegally.

The nearly 2- million-dollar facility will be built right behind the current sacred heart church respite center in downtown.

Mcallen mayor jim darling says so far , the city has no plans to spend any money towards the construction of the new facility.

The city has already spent 450- thousand dollars in labor, equipment rentals, tents, showers and security over the past two years.

Darling says the city's move to support the humanitarian effort is far more beneficial than if the city did not.

"if we didn't have what we're doing now with catholic charities supporting them people would be walking around this neighborhood in not great condition and you know that's the whole thing too is the kids if they leave here and have a 20 hour bus ride in some of the conditions dehydration diarrhea etc etc i think we're doing a favor to the rest of the state because they would be leaving our city and going to emergency rooms."

The land to build the facility was provided by the diocese of brownsville.

Sister norma pimentel -- executive of catholic charities -- says construction won't begin until enough money is raised to construct the facility.

That's expected to happen