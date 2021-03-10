Sarah Scott 12/1/16

A holiday favorite in the wabash valley kicks off tonight at deming park...and as christmas displays light up will rush in.community matters...sadie all joins us live at deming park.sadie ..

Tell us about the display behind you.((sadie))mike... right now going on behind me we've got the candy cane hunt...but as you can see there are a ton of christmas displays ready to light up and they will be soon.earlier today i got to check out sarah scott middle schools funky christmas theme.

<<sadie all: the busy workers at deming park have wrapped up final touches on their christmas light displays.we talked with one group from sarah scott middle school who say each year is another opportunity to step up their game.tony smodilla: "this year when we purchased the new 16 foot christmas tree behind me, we were able to add the four singing christmas trees."tony smodilla, media specialist and jeff burress, data coach at sarah scott middle school have been coming out to deming park for the last 20 years to participate in the christmas at the park display.((nat pop: santa claus song))tony smodilla: "we're just kids at heart."but smodilla found help from actual kids this year, his sarah scott news team.

The kids helped with some of the physical labor, like stapling christmas lights...but the animated display is done entirely through a software program... and a radio transmitter.all you have to do is tune your car radio to 90.3 for a nice little show.tony smodilla: "as far as themes go, we try to think of themes that are fun that the public would like to see or watch."

This years theme, santa and the chipmunk, disco fever.a couple of news te students like 7th grader anaya vanklien got to do voice overs for the radio program.anaya vanklien: "it's like a really good learning experience if you want to be with cameras and be more confident being in front of the camera."but the main reason for the annual display...tony: "just the enjoyment of it, that's it, the pure enjoyment.">>((sadie)) now... if you tune into 90.3 you'll hear a couple of and then those student voice overs thanking this year's sponsers.

You can also come out to the park tonight to check out santa he'll be in the holiday house from 6 to 9 p.m.you can also ride the holiday express from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thanks sadie.on monday... all that hard work ..

On park displays ..

Will pay off ..

Literally.the sites will be judged... and the prize for first place is 2 thousand dollars from first financial bank.you can catch christmas events and lights at the park all this month.turn to the terre haute parks and rec facebook page for more inrmation.

((mike))and