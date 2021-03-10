Promote breast cancer screening in rochester.

This evening elizabeth wende breast care hosted the breast friends holiday bazaar in brighton.

There were plenty of vendors on hand with a wide variety of gifts -- food and drinks available.

During the event women were encouraged to bring a friend -- they were invited to have a mammogram and receive their results in the same night.

((sot))"mamography is really the only test that has been proven over time to improve early breast cancer detection and reduce women dying from breast cancer."

Doctors recommend every woman have a baseline mammogram at the age of 40.

Statistics show when breast cancer is detected early -- it has a 98 percent survival rate.