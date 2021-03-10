NBC Montana Sports 12-1-16

Off tonight right here on nbc with the top team in the league on display... the 10-1 dallas cowboys on the road tonight taking on the minnesota vikings... 2nd qtr action... cowboys down 3-0 but right on the doorstep... and ezekiel elliott takes it for the score... yet another touchdown for the rookie runningback and that puts dallas up 7-3... late 3rd qtr now with the same score... dak prescott back to pass for dallas but brian robinson strips the ball out of there and the vikings recover... huge turnover for the home team... however dallas would hold them to a field goal on the ensuing possession... 4th qtr now... dallas back on the move as prescott throws the quick hitter to dez bryan on the outside... and from eight yards out he will find paydirt... cowboys on top 17-9... final moments of the game now... vikings make it interesting here... sam bradford hits jerick mckinnon for the 3-yard scoring connection... so a 2-point conversion could tie things up... but minnesota unable to get it done as bradford's pass is off target... dallas holds on to win 17-15 your final... the cowboys are now 11-1 on the season... in college football action we have the final weekend of play before we decide which teams are making bowl games... and more importantly which four teams will make the semifinals of the college football playoffs... here's a look at the most recent college football playoff poll... the top four teams you see are currently in the drivers seat to make the semifinals... perennial powerhouse alabama is the only undefeated team left in the country... then it's a trio of one-loss teams with ohio state, clemson and washington rounding out that top four... but if any of those teams struggle this week then don't count out the likes of michigan, wisconsin, penn state or colorado to make a push to the top next week... here are a couple matchups that could have some big implications... first up friday night will be the pac-12 championship game between colorado and washington... the huskies should be able to lock-up a semifinal bid if they can take care of the buffaloes... the big-10 championship game will see the 10-2 wisconsin badgers take on 10-2 penn state... that game will kick off at 6:00 saturday evening... other big saturday contests will feature the s-e-c championship game between 'bama and florida at 2:00 in the afternoon... the crimson tide will look to stay perfect on the year and wrap up the #1 ranking for the playoffs... earlier on saturday a couple of top-10 teams will face off with in-state rivals oklahoma and oklahoma state... that game between the 9th ranked sooners and 10th ranked cowboys kicks off at 10:30 in the morning... finishing on the hardwoods tonight... the montana state men's team looking for their 6th win of the young season tonight but it would be the biggest test yet... the bobcats were on the road for a pac-12 opponent... taking on former montana grizzly larry krystkowiak and his utah utes squad... the final damage tonight was 92-84 in favor of the home team... m-s-u was down by 12 points at halftime but the bobcats actually outscored the utes 49-45 in the second half... so a nice showing by the bozeman squad against a tough pac-12 program... super sophomore tyler hall scored a game-high 22 points tonight for montana state... the bobcats will next be in action monday hosting milwaukee... we'll be right back