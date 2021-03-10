Mr. Football winners honored on Thursday

High school activities association and the mississippi association of coaches are recognizing "mister football" winners for the first time.a banquet to honor the winners in the state's six public school classifications was held thursday night in starkville, site of this year's championship games.clinton's cam akers is the only one of the six who will get a chance to play for a state title.chris smith of nanih waiya is the only mister football recipient from our area, but he says he's looking forward to a shot at a state championship next year.

(:00)smith: "being a junior, it's just pretty special, i've worked hard all my career, and so, i've got one more year, and just a junior, it just pushes me even harder, to try and win it next year, because i know my team's gonna need me, and without them, i wouldn't be here."

(:14)akers: "we did a lot of work, and a lot of blood, sweat and tears shed through summer and spring ball, we did a lot of work, and it's finally starting to pay off, and hopefully, we can get the w tomorrow."

We've previewed