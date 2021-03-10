Wilson Out at IU 12-1-16

((grant))the big news out of bloomington today.

Indiana and head coach kevin wilson have parted ways.

Wilson 27-42 in six seasons with the hoosiers, including leading them to bowl games in back to back seasons.

At a news conference this evening, i-u athletic director fred glass says the school and wilson had differences over leadership of the football program.

And nothing to do with field success or compliance issues.

No head coaching search required either, glass introduced tom allen, who was wilson's defensive coordintor, as the new hoosiers head coach.

<fred glass says,"i continue to believe we are very much going in the right direction.

I very much believe we have the right trajectory.

I think kevin wilson deserves great credit for that and for his many contributions to indiana university football."tom allen says,"going to maximize every young man's talent.

Going to push them.

As i will tell them, i will push you, but i can't pull you because if i have to pull you that means you are resisting.

It's our job to find young men in this country who want to be pushed."> ((grant))